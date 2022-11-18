WASHINGTON (DC News Now)—A local nonprofit is ending its annual turkey giveaway several days early, after leadership expressed safety concerns for its staff.

Bread for the City launched its 30th annual Holiday Helpings program earlier this month, giving out turkeys, side dishes and $50 gift cards to families across the District. The program was supposed to run through November, 23, with the goal of assisting 12,000 families.

However, Bread for the City announced the sudden closure of its centers through the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday. And, an immediate end to the 2022 program.

In a statement sent to DC News Now, Chief Development Officer Ashley Domm said, “After serving a record-breaking 16,000 DC residents through our Holiday Helpings program at Bread for the City, we were overwhelmed with the demand for our services and could not ensure the safety of our own staff, volunteers, or the community members who depend on us. It was under these unprecedented conditions that we decided to close our centers and to allow for additional staff time-off during the Thanksgiving holiday.”

According to an MPD incident report, a person entered the Bread for the Center Northwest location and stole approximately 10 $50 gift cards. That’s $500 meant to help the community.

The incident happened around 1p.m. on Thursday.

“We cherish our Holiday Helpings program, which has served DC residents for 30 years, and look forward to re-opening for our regular services – providing food, clothing, social services, legal services, and medical care, on Monday, November 28th. We hope everyone has a safe and happy Thanksgiving holiday,” said Domm.