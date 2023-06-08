WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – One of the District’s leading food pantries said it is offering a smoother process at its Southeast location, after its closure in March to restructure, renovate, and improve the experience for people who use it.

Bread for the City offered a tour Thursday of the Michelle Obama Southeast Center, located at 1700 Good Hope Rd. SE, which reopened to serve people on April 18.

Among other things, the facility offers in-person grocery shopping now. When the center first opened in September 2020, it only offered food delivery services.

Trazy Collins, Bread for the City’s Food and Clothing Director, said the food delivery services weren’t tailored to individual family diets in some cases.

“I often give the example of a vegetarian family,” Collins continued. “If I offer them a whole chicken, they can’t use it.”

The center’s in-person shopping allows people to choose from a wide variety of fresh fruits and vegetables, grains, and other grocery items for their families, themselves.

“It’s all been very positive,” said Collins. “The fact that it looks like a supermarket restores a lot of dignity.”

Even though Bread for the City just revamped its service, it always is looking to improve them to meet the needs of the community.

“We love to increase the variety,” Collins said. “There are areas where we can improve — having more culturally appropriate fresh produce, having gluten free pastas and whatnot for folks who have those lifestyle requirements for various dietary reasons.”

Bread for the City’s Southeast location is open to all D.C. residents who have a valid identification from Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The group operates a second location at 1525 7th St. NW, which is open on the same days and during the same times.