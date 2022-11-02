WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police announced that a 17-year-old boy was arrested for the August shooting of Commanders player Brian Robinson on Wednesday.

“This is yet another case of a juvenile with an illegal gun,” Police Chief Robert Contee said during a press conference.

Robinson was shot in the leg after an attempted robbery on Sunday, August 28. Police said in August that two teenagers approached Robinson, both with guns. Robinson took the gun from one of them, but the other shot him.

Images captured by surveillance cameras after Robinson was shot.

Contee said during Wednesday’s press conference that two other people who have not yet been arrested were also involved in the shooting.