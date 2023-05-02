WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Dozens of people gathered in a Georgetown alleyway Tuesday night for a candlelight vigil.

They’re holding out hope for Americans wrongly detained overseas to come home.

Many of them flew in from across the country for Tuesday night’s event, some of them celebrating being recently freed and others hoping their loved ones will be brought home soon.

The Bring Our Families Home Campaign mural was put up in July 2022. It has 18 faces on it — all Americans who were held hostage and wrongfully detained overseas. Since then, nine have been released, including WNBA player Brittney Griner who was freed from Russia in December 2022.

On Tuesday night, some of those faces had stickers put up celebrating their safe return home.

One of them, Jose Pereira, was recently freed in October 2022 after being jailed for five years in Venezuela. The U.S. swapped seven American prisoners, including him, for two nephews of President Nicolas Maduro’s wife.

His message to other families going through this is to not give up hope.

“I’m kind of the face of the proof that things happen and I always are connected to them, so this Bring our Families Home Campaign is huge,” Pereira said.

Harrison Li flew in from California. He’s on the steering committee for the Bring Our Families Home Campaign. His father has been imprisoned in China since 2016 on wrongful espionage charges. He was grateful to have people including Pereira at the vigil.

“To have them here it’s just so powerful and reminds all of us that this is a movement we’re not alone in. So bring our families home President Biden and finish the job,” Li said.

More than 50 Americans are currently wrongfully detained overseas.