WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — It’s World Cocktail Week and Grant Mason & Alonzo McPhaul from Buddy’s DC share a few cocktail mixes from different parts of the world.

Buddy’s offers an 11 a.m. brunch, Saturdays and Sundays. They can be found in the 11th Street corridor of Columbia Heights, right at the corner of 11th and Lamont Street, Northwest.