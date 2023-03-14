WASHINGTON( DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said 2 people are injured, and 7 people and a dog were displaced after a building fire in Northwest D.C. Police also said a cat died and another could not be found.

Police said they received a call at about 12:00 AM to 4800 3rd St NW for the report of a fire. About 15 units and 70 personnel responded to the scene.

When officers arrived at the scene, they saw a fire on both floors and rear porches of a 2-story apartment building.

Officers said they fought the fire and kept it from spreading to the adjacent attached building.

Two people had to be taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A third person was evaluated on scene.

Officials are still working to determine the cause.