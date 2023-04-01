WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD) officers are searching for the person who fired a gun inside of the Potomac Avenue Metro station on Thursday.

Nobody was hurt during the shooting, but a Metro train was left with a bullet hole in one of the windows.

Gunfire erupted inside the Potomac Avenue Metro station on Thursday, March 30, 2023. A train was left with a bullet hole as a result of the shooting. Metro Transit Police are searching for a suspect.

Trains temporarily bypassed the station while police investigated the incident.

DEVELOPING: Shots were reportedly fired inside of Metro’s Potomac Ave. Station at around 7pm.



Trains aren’t servicing the station right now while police investigate.



Statement from @wmata

MTPD has released surveillance photos of the person investigators believe is the shooter. They highlighted the individual’s distinctly colored Air Jordan shoes.

In February, the Potomac Avenue Metro station was the scene of another shooting that turned fatal. 64-year-old Robert Cunningham, a Metro employee, was shot and killed on the station platform when he got in between a gunman and a passenger who was being threatened.