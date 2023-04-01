WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD) officers are searching for the person who fired a gun inside of the Potomac Avenue Metro station on Thursday.
Nobody was hurt during the shooting, but a Metro train was left with a bullet hole in one of the windows.
Trains temporarily bypassed the station while police investigated the incident.
MTPD has released surveillance photos of the person investigators believe is the shooter. They highlighted the individual’s distinctly colored Air Jordan shoes.
In February, the Potomac Avenue Metro station was the scene of another shooting that turned fatal. 64-year-old Robert Cunningham, a Metro employee, was shot and killed on the station platform when he got in between a gunman and a passenger who was being threatened.