WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police are investigating after bullets went flying through classroom windows at Stanton Elementary School in Southeast D.C. on Monday afternoon.

Students at Stanton were back in school on Tuesday. A letter sent home to families Monday said wellness staff have checked in with families and staff in the wake of what happened.

Right now, there’s no word on any suspects who may have been involved.

Community members in the Skyland neighborhood are calling for an end to the violence.

“It is so sad. They can’t go anywhere and be safe – they can’t go to school, they can’t go to church, they can’t go anywhere,” said neighbor Dornise Johnson.

Some neighbors were emotional looking at the bullet holes left behind, while others were shocked, but not surprised, by what they saw.

“They always shoot up here, they always shoot down there,” said Tina Williams, pointing up and down Naylor Rd., S.E.

Williams has lived in the neighborhood for three years and said not even nearby police officers keep people from firing shots.

“You’ve got a police station up here, down there, and they’re still not doing anything,” said Williams.

She wants police to be more vigilant, more present and more active in her community.

Johnson says the solution is starting young, keeping kids safe and out of trouble early on. She wants to see the city build a recreation center and invest more in Skyland.

“They’re dying, these kids don’t have anything to do but be out in the street,” said Johnson. “Stay prayed up over your kids and try to come together where we can work together and try to make it better.”