WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A bakery in Adams Morgan was the latest business to be the target of a smash and grab in the District.

The Cakeroom Bakery was hit early Thursday morning when a burglar broke the glass front door and stole the cash drawer.

“When I woke up at 6 a.m., there was eight missed call from ADT Security and they were at 2:55 in the morning,” said Cakeroom owner Fadi Japer. “I knew right away it was a burglar.”

Japer said the burglar only got away with about $20, as the shop is cashless. In total, it has cost him about $700 to repair the glass and equipment. Still, he said the experience has been traumatizing.

“This is my home, this is my business. I opened this store 10 years ago. It’s my only source of revenue, it’s my baby,” he said.

Japer did take precautions to prevent becoming a victim. The shop has cameras, he left the lights on and the storefront windows are taped to prevent people from smashing the glass in and coming through.

“It’s traumatic. Last night, I must’ve woke myself up two or three times in the middle of the night just to check my phone,” he said. “It’s PTSD. I don’t know how much longer this is going to continue. I’ll never forget this day.”

The Cakeroom isn’t the only business to be hit recently. Two weeks ago, A Little Shop of Flowers was targeted. Other local businesses have been hit multiple times.

“It puts (business owners) on edge,” said Kristen Barden with the Adams Morgan Partnership.

“These criminals are not getting a lot of cash because businesses are smart and they don’t leave a lot of cash in their drawers. But it’s the inconvenience of having to replace their drawer or their window. It’s a real hassle. It makes them worry about what’s next,” Barden continued.

The Metropolitan Police Department arrested 43-year-old Tarik Lagharib last weekend for multiple robberies and burglaries in the area. Still, someone else is still at it.

It’s why Barden and the Adams Morgan Partnership is offering resources and information to local businesses. Including information on a camera rebate program, city grants and a special film that can be installed on glass windows and doors to prevent someone from breaking in.

Japer is planning to add the film to his storefront. And, he’s considering other options too.

“To my fellow business owners, I don’t know, board up. Do something. I know I’m going to do that soon,” he said.