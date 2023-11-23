WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The gorgeous and sunny Thanksgiving day was especially bright for folks in Anacostia.

The entire neighborhood was welcome to an open table event to enjoy a full turkey meal. And the community bonding was every bit as special as the Thanksgiving feast.

Thanks to the generosity of one local business owner, an entire neighborhood was transformed on Thanksgiving.

At Busboys & Poets, the door was open to anyone who wanted Thanksgiving food and fellowship.

“We do these types of events on a regular basis — not just on Thanksgiving but throughout the year to remind us of our common humanity and how we can all share in the bounty of the city,” said Andy Shallal, owner of Busboys & Poets on Martin Luther King Drive.

Shallal is known to take neighborhood youth on outings to his farm, giving them a break from the hectic pace of the city.

“It’s not just about Andy Shallal having the restaurant,” said community activist Rosalind Styles. “It’s about having community heart.”

“This is to put a smile on people’s faces and to just be able to have them feel the warmth in terms of what this holiday brings, in terms of being like a family,” said Dr. LaVerne Adams, who runs a neighborhood support group.

“There are lots of smiles today from both the people eating and the volunteers,” said Robert White, at-large member of the D.C. City Council. “I think everyone is leaving here feeling more warm today.”

Even those without a home were every bit as welcome to the meal.

“Even if you’re homeless, you deserve the same thing as the working person in the District has,” said Anacostia resident Miriam Jones.

As Shallal explained it, Thanksgiving is not just about serving a meal — it’s about making an impact on the community.