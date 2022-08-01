WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — DC Fire and EMS are fighting a fire in Washington’s 2200 block of Douglas St. NE.

The fire is at a vacant three-story home that was boarded up. According to the DC Fire and EMS’ Twitter, Rescue Squad 1 saved a dog in a cage close to the fire.

About 100 members from Fire and EMS have been called in to assist with the fire and the attempt to help stop the spread to other homes.