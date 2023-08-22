One owner who lost her dog in last week's flood in Northeast D.C. said the misclassified calls are unacceptable

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Colleen Costello’s beloved Maple, her year-and-a-half-old Shepherd mix, died last week with nine other dogs during a flash flood in Northeast D.C.

It was a tragic event, Costello and others said, that could have been prevented by city officials. That’s because the 911 call center director admitted that mistakes were made in misclassifying the calls that she believes could have saved the dogs.

“Is she going to keep us alive? Where are her priorities?” Costello said of D.C. mayor Muriel Bowser. “I really think this comes back to the mayor and her failure to make this her number one priority.”

Costello and others are angry about the flooding that happened at the District Dogs daycare, which also put people’s lives at risk. What made her even angrier, however, was the way the emergency calls were classified as a “water leak,” according to 911 transcripts.

“Well, I don’t know how you hear somebody say people are in danger, they’re trapped and no way out. And you think, well, this is just a water leak,” Costello said. “Maybe somebody’s pipe burst. That is unacceptable.”

Heather McGaffin, the leader of the Office of Unified Communications which operates the 911 Call Center, said the dispatchers made mistakes that could have given more of a sense of the danger the dogs and others faced inside the center.

A spokeswoman for the 911 Call Center declined further comment.

City Councilmember Brooke Pinto, the head of the council’s public safety committee, called the dog deaths through a spokeswoman “tragic” and that she is “concerned by the inaccuracies by the dispatcher that resulted in serious delays in the response.”

“I am glad that Director McGaffin and FEMS (Fire and Emergency Medical Services) Chief (John) Donnelly provided the call records and additional insight into how the flood response unfolded, and I will continue to work with OUC and FEMS to improve response times and eliminate mistakes,” Pinto said in a statement.

A former journalist turned safety advocate who has been critical of the call center for botched calls over the year, Dave Satter, said McGaffin’s explanations were baffling.

“They waited a week and told us, not much. there were a lot of excuses that really didn’t make sense,” Satter said. “There were things she said that just didn’t make sense and it’s not how the 911 center really works.”

The agency has been under fire for years for missed calls, those on hold and wrong information sent to emergency crews that even resulted in death.

Even Costello said she’s called 911 dispatchers in recent months and was on hold for a time. She wants things to change at the agency.

“I don’t feel safe in this city knowing that if I need help or my family needs help, it may not come because OUC cannot properly handle these 911 calls,” she said.