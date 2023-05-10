WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Have you ever wondered how to unlock and honor your still small voice?

DMV licensed therapist, Brenda Chavis, who owns BBC Counseling and Support Services explains intuition.

Chavis said intuition is “one of those gut feelings that intuitively you see and feel, and in that gut feeling you know that something – whatever is that you’re doing – is either right or wrong.” She added “we feel it all the time but sometimes ignore it.”

While some people are apprehensive about intuition, Chavis says it is a feeling and something everyone has in both their personal and professional lives.

She told DC News Now trusting your intuition is also a way to practice trusting yourself – something that you can do “for free.”