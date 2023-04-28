WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Members of the Metropolitan Police Department’s 4th District held a candlelight vigil on a rainy Friday morning to remember Sgt. Jin Park, who was killed in a motorcycle crash on April 21 while he was heading home from work.

The vigil was held at 5:50 a.m., about the time Park, who served with MPD for 11 years, died.

A commander with the force spoke while those who gathered held candles. A chaplain prayed.

“At this time, join the 4th District family in a moment of silence as they are at the scene of the crash,” said the voice on the simulcast that was sent to all department radios.

“Over the last seven days, there hasn’t been a day that’s gone by that I haven’t heard a story about Sgt. Park,” said Cmdr. Carlos Heraud, who talked about Park’s leadership and the difference he made in the department.

“How he took care of his officers, how he led them through the riots of 2020., led through the insurrection of 2021,” Heraud said. “We all know he was an incredible person, an incredible sergeant, and he will be missed.”

Sgt. Jin Park (Metropolitan Police Department)

“I was walking around praying for the person of course at that time I didn’t realize it was a police officer. But I could tell that it was a pretty violent car accident,” said Gregory Clark who was at the vigil and who lives just feet from where the wreck happened.

“Came to the corner and we could see there had been an accident and the officer was on the street and the motorcycle was behind him. and the other gentleman from across the street was doing chest compressions,” Clark said.

(Tosin Fakile/DC News Now)

Clark joined the officers at the vigil after he saw the patrol cars and lights in his neighborhood.

“It definitely shows the unity between the force and support for the fallen officer and his family,” Clark said.

“Honorably served for 11 years until the end of watch on April 21, 2023,” the voice over the simulcast said.

Officials said funeral plans are in place for Sgt. Park and they will share them once they are given the okay from Park’s family.

Park leaves behind a mother and brother.