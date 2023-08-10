WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — An outbreak of the canine flu is affecting the Humane Rescue Alliance in D.C.

Though the extent of the community spread is unknown, about 60% of dogs at the shelter have tested positive, with 32 total cases.

“We noticed a few weeks ago, that respiratory disease in the shelter was increasing, and we are having more dogs with this cough, which was unusual,” Dr. Penny Coder, vice president of medicine with the Humane Rescue Alliance, said.

The tests came back positive for the flu, similar to the human virus, but not transmitted to humans from dogs.

“Symptoms include coughing, sneezing, fever, sometimes can turn into pneumonia, but that’s rare. So very similar to the human flu viruses,” Coder said.

It’s not common and essentially a novel virus in many areas, according to Coder.

“Dogs don’t have immunity yet. They’ve never been exposed to it,” Coder said. “So once it enters into a place like a shelter or a boarding facility or doggy daycare, it spreads very rapidly.”

The spread of the canine flu has been a burden for shelter staff.

“We are very busy right now creating isolation spaces and quarantine spaces, stocking up on PPE and just making sure that the animals coming in and out are safe,” Coder said.

Coder says they’re looking for people without dogs in their house to adopt one from the shelter.

“A home environment is a much better place for dogs to recover from the virus than in the shelter alternative. We’re also asking people to foster animals for us,” Coder said. “For the next 28 days, the dogs are in quarantine because that’s how long they could potentially be contagious. So we’re asking people to step up and foster if they’re able to for the next 28 days.”

The Humane Rescue Alliance is waiving adoption fees until Sunday, Aug. 13 to incentivize people to come in and adopt.

For those concerned about your own dog, there is a vaccine available. You can talk with your veterinarian to see if it’s right for them.