WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Capital Area Food Bank is preparing for the looming government shutdown, estimating about a third of all government workers in the DMV could need food assistance.

The food bank has been preparing all week as the possible shutdown could affect as many as 100,000 government workers and 87,000 people in the WIC program.

Federal workers and contractors will be able to receive boxes filled with canned goods, protein and fruits and vegetables to help sustain them as they don’t have any income.

“We know that you don’t negotiate your rent or your car payments or your student loan payments. So the food portion of the budget is likely to be cut and they’ll likely seek support from us,” said Radha Muthiah, President and CEO of the Capital Area Food Bank.

That could be the reality for government workers furloughed in the coming days, as Congress may not be able to agree on a budget.

“There are additional contractors to the federal government. There are those who are providing meal service, cleaning crews. Those are all in addition to the 100,000 federal government workers,” Muthiah said.

During the 2019 shutdown, the Capital Area Food Bank saw an extra 4,200 people visiting its pop-up distribution sites and that’s not counting who showed up to its 400 partner food pantries.

“There are lots of lessons that we can draw from from 2019. But we will continue to learn as we execute these pop-up distributions and really, you know, understand the magnitude of need,” Muthiah said.

Six sites are ready to be set up across the greater Washington area.

It’s not something the food bank budgeted for, but they’ve already ordered more food to distribute across its network.

“We are prepared to respond to meet the nutritional needs of those who are who will be looking for support,” Muthiah said.

Boxes for federal workers and federal contractors will be available starting twice a week, Thursday nights and Saturday mornings, as long as the shutdown lasts. Locations will be announced on Sunday if the government shuts down.