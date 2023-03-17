WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Capital Pride Alliance said its 2023 theme is “Peace, Love, Revolution.”

Among other things, the celebration features the Capital Pride Parade on June 11. The parade, which takes place in the Dupont and Logan Circle neighborhoods of D.C., will follow the same route it did in 2022.

The next day, June 11, the Capital Pride Festival takes place along Pennsylvania Avenue in Northwest. The free event offers a full day of entertainment on three stages, food, drink, and more. It features more than 300 service organizations, social groups, businesses, amateur sports leagues, faith-based groups, educational institutions, government agencies, artists, consultants, and potential employers.

“We are thrilled to introduce our theme for Capital Pride 2023 as we gear up to welcome the world to DC in 2025, which is also the 50th Anniversary of Pride in DC,” said CPA Executive Director Ryan Bos. “This year’s theme kicks off a three-year campaign leading into the message that we want to share with the world in 2025,” Ryan explained.

The InterPride organization chose Washington D.C. for its 2025 World Pride Event in November of 2022. LGBTIQ+ pride organizations such as Capital Pride bid for the opportunity to host the global event each year. Australia hosted a 17-day celebration in February of 2023.

InterPride is an organization made up of more than 400 pride organizations worldwide. World Pride is hailed as being the single largest LGBTIQ+ pride celebration in the world.

InterPride started in 1982 as the National Association of Lesbian and Gay Pride Coordinators out of Boston with just six pride coordinators.