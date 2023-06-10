WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The 48th edition of the Capital Pride Parade has been called the largest in its history. It may also be considered the most challenging.

“There’s not that many kids out there in the world that can be unapologetically themselves,” said Amir, 17, of Maryland, who did not want to give his last name or where he lives. Amir transitioned to a boy from a girl 3 1/2 years ago.

Amir is among the thousands who took in D.C.’s annual Capital Pride Parade.

“As a young student, as a young athlete, that means a lot to everyone around me who is able to be themselves and be out here celebrating who they are, celebrating each other, and loving on each other,” Amir said.

This year’s parade comes at a politically charged time for the LGBTQ community. The D.C.-based Human Rights Campaign, HRC, has issued its first national state of emergency, due to the more than 70 bills passed in various state legislatures this session. That according to the HRC, is an all-time high.

Many of the measures target transgender people. That must change says arguably the nation’s most notable person in the transgender movement,

“To fight against these regressive state laws that are being passed which damage and attack our vulnerable community,” said Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Rachel Levine,

The Human Rights Campaign estimates more than 500 bills have been introduced in state legislatures this year that target the LGBTQ Community. That’s more than quadruple the number from 2015.

Michigan and Minnesota were listed as the friendliest states for expanding LBBTQ rights over the last year by the HRC, while Florida, Tennessee, and Texas are listed as the most hostile states.