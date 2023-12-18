WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Washington Capitals and The Wharf announced on Monday the Capitals Winter at the Wharf.

The event will be taking place through Feb. 25, 2024.

The Wharf Ice Rink will have Capitals rink panels and a Capitals-themed ice resurfacer. There will be a custom-designed Capitals Cantina bar that will serve cold beverages.

A 35-foot-high Jack Daniel’s Barrel Tree will be on display on Market Pier at The Wharf through Dec. 31.

Visitors will be able to play Jack Daniel’s games and enjoy Jack Daniel’s cocktails every weekend through Dec. 31, 2024.

Capitals fans are also invited to attend the special ‘Rock the Rink’ skates on Sunday, Jan. 14, and Sunday, Feb. 17. From 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Jan 14 and 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Feb. 17.