WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the shooting of a Capitol Heights man that took place in Southeast D.C.

At around 10:50 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 800 Block of Chesapeake Street, Southeast.

On scene, they found 41-year-old Antonio Woodson of Capitol Heights, Md. suffering an apparent gunshot wound.

DC Fire and EMS were unable to find any signs of life, the victim was therefore transferred to the office of the chief medical examiner.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.