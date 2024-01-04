WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A corner market that’s served the Capitol Hill community for more than a century will be revived after neighbors banded together to save Mott’s Market.

“The market has always been here for me and my family,” said Christine Campbell, who lives just feet away from Mott’s Market. “It’s been a place where you bump into people, elderly people on the street, and you check in with them.”

The brick building on 12th and Walter streets in Southeast was built in 1916 as a small grocery store. It’s changed hands over the years and officially became Mott’s Market in the 1960’s. However, the store closed in 2022.

“It was heart breaking,” said Campbell.

She wasn’t alone in her feeling.

“When it closed there was a really noticeable hole in our community,” said Michael Skinner, who lives in the neighborhood.

That’s when neighbors began talking.

“This started out as neighbors talking on the street saying, ‘ah this is terrible that it went away. Man, it would be great if a few of us could come together and buy it,’” said Skinner. “Then that started to snowball.”

Thus, the “Save Mott’s Market” campaign was born.

More than 60 people invested in the project and created the Mott’s Neighborhood Market LLC. Skinner is the president of the LLC. Campbell serves as vice president. The group raised $800,000 and purchased the building.

“This was one of those ideas that never should’ve worked. You should never be able to get dozens of people together pointing in the same direction who are willing to give up their time and the resources to make this happen,” Skinner said.

Next, came finding an operator for the market.

“I’ve always wanted to do a neighborhood market,” said local businessman Peyton Sherwood. “I was scrolling through a website called LoopNet and just looking to see what was available in the city when I happened across the market.”

Sherwood, who owns several other concepts in the District including St. Vincent Wine Bar and The Midlands Beer Garden, was hooked.

“It was really a selling point for me because of how many people wanted it to be something that was really special to them,” he said.

He’ll now operate Mott’s Market.

“Making people happy is one of my favorite things to do. Creating a space they really want to enjoy and use as a daily place,” he said.

The space will operate as a traditional market. Plus, it’ll include a sandwich bar, a coffee station and wine for purchase, which can be enjoyed outside on the back patio.

“It’s going to be a real 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., every day,” Sherwood explained. “A community space where you can come get breakfast and lunch and hangout every day. “

Skinner said finding Sherwood was the “key to this whole project.”

“Without someone who is able to make this into a neighborhood spot, a spot where everyone wants to come, this can’t be successful,” he added.

Skinner described the venture as “victory to a little village,” with so many people coming together to save a beloved space.

“Part of what brings people to Capitol Hill is a sense of community,” he said. “A market like this is something special. It’s a place you come and you belong.”

When asked how she’d describe this experience, Campbell said the one word that comes to mind is “family.”

“It’s not just family by blood, it’s family by choice. That’s what we’ve all become to each other,” she said. “We know each other well enough to say let’s jump in and take a risk, and that’s a big step.”

Neighbors are still raising money to continue funding the project. People can contribute through the groups “buy a brick campaign.” Bricks, which are engraved with the buyer’s name, will be used in the landscaping of the project.

Sherwood hopes Mott’s Market will be up and running this summer.