WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The U.S. Capitol Police said 16 people were arrested during the ‘Rise Up: Hands Off D.C.’ rally for blocking traffic. Another person was also arrested for vandalism.

Capitol Police wrote in a tweet that protesters were illegally blocking traffic at First Street, NE, and Constitution Avenue. They said they gave the crowd multiple warnings to get out of the street.

Police wrote that those who refused to clear the street are going to be charged with D.C. Code §22-1307- crowding, obstructing, or incommoding.