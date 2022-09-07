WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — “Cheers could be heard from the U.S. Capitol Police Command Center,” the U.S. Capitol Police tweeted on Wednesday after an officer helped a mother deliver her baby.

Capitol Police said that the mother delivered her baby in the passenger seat of an SUV right outside of the Hart Senate Office Building on Constitution Avenue. Both mom and her baby girl were healthy.

DC Fire and EMS also responded to help with the delivery.

“Congratulations from the United States Capitol Police!” they said.