WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — United States Capitol Police (USCP) said officers prevented an assault rifle with an extended magazine from reaching Capitol Hill Friday morning.

USCP said a screening team saw the gun partially wrapped in a blanket in the back seat of a large pickup truck around 5 a.m. The team confiscated the rifle at facility where USCP inspects delivery vehicles before they get to Capitol grounds.

Investigators said there was nothing to indicate the driver of the truck was targeting Congress or the Capitol Complex, but said it’s a reminder to everyone that weapons aren’t allowed on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol.

The driver of the truck faces the following charges: Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Unlawful Activity.

USCP said its officers confiscated around 40 guns on or near Capitol grounds in 2022. In most cases, USCP took the guns from people driving through the area.

United States Capitol Police said even if you have a gun that is registered legally in a state, it still is illegal to bring it on Capitol grounds, including screening facilities.