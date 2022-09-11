WASHINGTON — (DC News Now) Patrick Soltis came to Rock Creek Park to look at some special rocks.

“Bigger than I thought,” Soltis said. “I thought, the way it’s been described, I thought it was just a bunch of rocks sitting around. But, they’re stacked up.”

The Capitol Stones have sat in a secluded section of the park near the Rock Creek Maintenance Yard since the 1950s. They had been part of the renovation of the U.S. Capitol after British troops set fire to the building during the War of 1812.

“I think it’s more of just the fact that they’re out here in the park,” said Solstis. “Makes it something a little interesting. Not where you’d expect to find a little bit of history.”

But not for much longer.

Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton of D.C. said the stones will be moved to a storage facility at Fort Meade that is operated by the Architect of the Capitol, and away from public eyes.

“Why would you take something that has been outside and worn in nature and put it in storage?” asked Julianne Jensby, who opposes the move.

She would rather the stones be moved to the National Arboretum where the Capitol’s old columns stand.

“They all tie back to the Capitol so it’d be kind of cool to move them back together,” Jensby said.

Holmes Norton said a handful of the stones will remain at the park, after assurances that followed a meeting with the National Park Service and the Architect of the Capitol.

That agency did not reply to a request to comment on this story, which included the question of when the stones will be moved.