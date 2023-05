WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said a crash in Northeast D.C. left four people injured, including a 9-year-old child.

DC Fire and EMS said that at about 10:30 a.m., it was dispatched to the 2800 block of New York Ave. NE for a major crash involving a dump truck.

Crews took all four people to the hospital. The 9-year-old child had critical injuries.