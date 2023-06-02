WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Medics took a man to the hospital with serious injuries Friday morning after a car crashed through the wall of a building in Northeast and ended up inside it.

DC Fire and EMS tweeted about the incident in the 300 block of Eastern Ave. NE around 4:30 a.m. Because of the location’s closeness to Prince George’s County, crews from the county were there when members of DC Fire and EMS arrived.

(DC Fire and EMS)

Although the man taken to the hospital had serious injuries, emergency workers expected him to survive.

Crews began assessing the structural integrity of the building.