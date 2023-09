WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — DC Fire and EMS responded to reports of a crash that happened Friday.

The crash occurred at the 2400 block of E. Captiol St. NE. The vehicle crashed into a tree trapping one person.

Photo courtesy of DC Fire and EMS

Firefighters had to extract the victim and they were taken to nearby hospital in critical condition. A second person was treated but then released.