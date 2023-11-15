WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Emergency crews closed down a portion of Wisconsin Avenue NW near the Naval Observatory after a car overturned there Wednesday afternoon.

DC Fire and EMS crews as well as members of the Metropolitan Police Department were in the 2100 block of Wisconsin Ave. NW around 2 p.m.

(DC News Now)

Crews worked to get a person who was inside the overturned MINI Cooper Countryman out of the car. DC News Now was there as emergency workers were able to remove the woman from the car and take her away on a stretcher. She appeared to be alert and talking to medics at the time.