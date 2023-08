WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said a woman’s car was stolen, including her dog in the back seat.

The incident occurred on Aug. 20 at a Walmart located at 310 Riggs Rd., NE. The woman said she parked her car around at 6:40 p.m. and when she returned at 7:02 p.m., her car was missing.

The woman told MPD that a witness came up to her and said that two suspects got into her car and drove away in it. The woman said the car was off and the keys were with her.