WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is investigating after a man was hit and killed by a car on Sunday in Southeast, D.C.

An unknown vehicle was traveling west on Suitland Parkway, SE at around 10:48 p.m. The vehicle hit a man at the intersection of Stanton Rd., SE then fled the scene. The man was taken to a hospital where he later died.

He was identified as 22-year-old Kevin Wilms of Southeast, D.C.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text the department’s tip line at 50411.