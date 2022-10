WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A 2-year-old boy who was shot in Prince George’s County was involved in a crash in DC just after midnight on Sunday.

Police first responded to the 2500 block of Q Street Southeast in DC for a traffic accident around 12:24 p.m., but they found the boy in the back of a car.

They currently believe the boy was shot earlier, and the driver was trying to take the boy to the hospital when the crash happened.

The boy was taken to the hospital. His current status is unknown.