WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department reported 1,013 thefts so far this year, an overwhelming 113% increase compared to the same time a year ago. That averages to about 18 cars, trucks, vans and motorcycles that are stolen every day.

Michael Chen had his 1996 blue Mazda Miata stolen from near his home along Downing Street on February 17. He claims someone in an unmarked tow truck with Maryland tags took it.

“I actually was hoping it was a mistake. But I think the car was gone,” Chen said. “We’ll see. It’s, uh, I guess the cost of living in the city.”

Police have issued a special warning for owners of Kias or Hyundais made from 2011-2021. Officials said there is a system flaw in the metal or steel keys used to operate those cars and trucks, causing thieves to target them more frequently.

They told DC News Now earlier this month that 31% of the car thefts around the district from the start of the year involved those makes of cars.

“Auto theft can be a crime of opportunity,” said Senior Officer Roberto Corchado in a video MPD released with safety tips. “There are individuals who target behaviors that lead to opportunities to steal your automobile.”

Police suggest that if you leave your car or truck unattended, always lock your doors and close the windows, never leave a spare key in the car, and park in a well-lit area if possible.

“If I had to do it all over again, I’d put in a tile or air tag in it so I could see where it went,” Chen said.