WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said it was looking for a car involved in a shooting that left a boy hurt Monday afternoon.

Officers were in the 100 block of Ridge Rd. SE around 1 p.m. after someone fired shots from inside a car. The gunfire hit a boy. MPD said his injuries weren’t life-threatening.

The car left the area immediately after the shooting, but not before a surveillance camera recorded it. Detectives released a picture of the car late Monday afternoon.

The Metropolitan Police Department asked anyone with information about the car, who was in it, or other who had other details about the shooting to call (202) 727-9099 or to text tips to 50411. A reward of up to $10,000 is available to anybody who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible.