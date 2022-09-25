WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said detectives were looking for a car that was involved in a deadly shooting that took place in Southeast Saturday morning.

The shooting happened shortly before 11:40 a.m. in the 2700 block of 30th St. SE. When officers got there, they found Arthur Harrison Jr., 62, had been shot. DC Fire and EMS took Harrison to the hospital where he died.

Investigators released a pictures of a car they said was involved in Harrison’s murder. It was a white Kia Optima that had an Ohio license plate of JAU 3816 on it.

The Metropolitan Police Department offers a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for any murder in the District of Columbia. You can contact police at (202)-727-9099 or submit information anonymously to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.