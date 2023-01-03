WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday night during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Doctors say he went into cardiac arrest after being hit by a Bengals receiver.

Just how common is this in football players? Cardiologists say it’s rare, but can quickly become fatal.

Sudden cardiac arrest happens far more often in sports like baseball, hockey and tennis.

“Every minute that’s lost decreases survival by 10%,” said Dr. Joseph Quash, an interventional cardiologist with Capital Cardiology Consultants. “So it’s really rather scary when you hear about Mr. Hamlin who had this event and they were doing CPR for 10 minutes.”

Quash says cardiac arrest in football is rare.

“It’s a low to mid-impact drawing of the chest. It could happen primarily with projectile objects, so to see it happen the football really is not common at all,” Quash said.

He says kids are most at risk for cardiac arrest, between eight and 18 years old. Automated external defibrillators are on display in many public buildings.

“That’s why you see it so widely distributed in high schools and elementary schools even to have these devices readily available, particularly at sporting events,” Quash said.

Before you can get to an AED, doing hands-only CPR can save lives.

Cpt. Sharon Moulton with DC Fire & EMS, EMS 3 demonsrated how to do CPR.

“The easiest is between the nipple line. You want to expose the chest, even if it’s a female, bra off,” Moulton said. “Put the heel of your hand right in the middle, lock your hands and try not to rock or push your whole hand on it”

Experts say it’s important to assign one person to call 911 and one person to get an AED while you start CPR, pushing two inches in, to the beat of staying alive.

“Coming up off the chest allows the heart to fill,” Moulton said.

“We want kids to be kids and enjoy sports not playing fear. But it is important that for any competitive sports, that there is an AED available for this very rare, but potentially fatal event,” Quash said.

Warning signs of cardiac arrest include young people saying they’re having new fatigue or shortness of breath associated with activities they’ve done all their lives.

It’s also important to learn CPR and pay attention to where AEDs are located.

The American Heart Association has videos in English and Spanish where you can learn hands-only CPR and how to use an AED.

