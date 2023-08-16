WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police said that a cash register was stolen during a robbery at a Wendy’s drive-thru in Northeast D.C. on Wednesday.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said in a police report that the robbery happened around 10 a.m. An employee was working as the cashier at the drive-thru of Wendy’s on Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue NE when a car with three people in it drove up.

One of the suspects placed three orders with the employee, according to the report. When the employee opened the drive thru window to get ready to hand the food over, a fourth suspect who was hiding behind the drive-thru wall came through the window and pushed the employee out of the way.

That same suspect grabbed the cash register, pulling it out of the wall before getting into the car and driving away.

Police said that the cash register had almost $370 in it.

The car had unknown Maryland tags. MPD said that officers were able to get video footage of the robbery.