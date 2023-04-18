WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police were searching for a cat that was in a car that was stolen on Monday.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said that the carjacking took place in the 700 block of 7th St. around 6:01 p.m.

MPD said that the suspects walked up to the victim. One of them pulled out a gun and demanded the keys to the victim’s car, a 2020 red Toyota Highlander with Virginia tag UCZ6685.

The victim’s stolen car. Image via the Metropolitan Police Department.

The victim handed over the keys, and one of the suspects drove off in the victim’s car. The other suspect drove off in a different car — a 2016 silver Hyundai Sonata with Maryland tag 4EW6094.

The car and tag of the vehicle the second suspect drove away in. Image via the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said that the victim’s cat, a 10-year-old black and white medium-haired cat, was in a red and cream crate at the time of the carjacking. MPD said that the cat answers to “Milly” or “Mini.”

“Milly” or “Mini” the cat. Image via the Metropolitan Police Department.

MPD asked that anyone with any information call (202) 727-9099 or text 50411.