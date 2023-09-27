WASHINGTON, D.C. (DC News Now)–Catholic University has taken another step to improve safety on campus by creating a new Office of Emergency Management (OEM)

“I would say I feel safe on my campus,” said Arianna Salerno, a sophomore from New Jersey. “Walking the outskirts, I would never come here alone, especially at night.”

Renaud Scott II has been hired to oversee the new office, which will create programs to make sure everyone connected to the university is on the same page when it comes to dealing with emergencies.

“Just want to increase what we are doing,” said Associate Vice President for Public Safety and Emergency Management Kirk McLean.

The OEM falls under McLean’s authority and will compliment campus police, who have been armed since July, shortly after two deadly shootings happened at or near campus within a week of each other.

“Just making sure that, you know, there are very few questions from our campus community about what to do in the event a crisis occurs here on campus,” McLean said.

There’s overwhelming support from the university community.

“I still feel safe on campus during the day,” said Benjamin Rees, a senior from Rhode Island. “At night, it’s a little more worrying.”