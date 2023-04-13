WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Members of the The Catholic University of America community received an alert Thursday morning telling them to shelter in place.

A follow-up message from the school’s alert system said that officers were searching for a threat after receiving calls. The update asked people to remain sheltered and said that more information would come.

The school lifted the shelter-in-place order around 11 a.m. after the Metropolitan Police Department and the Department of Public Safety found no threats on the campus.