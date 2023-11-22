WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Humane Rescue Alliance in D.C. announced its “Black Furr-day” special — for one day, you could save big on dog adoption fees.

The organization said that on Friday only, you can name your own adoption fee for all dogs. These fees normally range from $150 to $250.

The adoption centers will also have extended adoption hours for the special. Both of the centers — located at 71 Oglethorpe St. NW and 1201 New York Ave. NE — will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

You can see all adoptable dogs and more information about the Humane Rescue Alliance on its website.