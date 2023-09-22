WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Celebrate Petworth 2023 was canceled due to inclement weather.

The festival was supposed to be held on Saturday, Sept. 23, but due to the forecasted high winds and heavy rain from Tropical Storm Ophelia, festival organizers decided to cancel it.

“We know many people were very much looking forward to this annual event (as were we!) and we’re devastated to have to cancel it,” Celebrate Petworth said in an announcement posted online.

Organizers are looking into the possibility of rescheduling the event to later this year and will share any updates as soon as a decision has been made, according to the festival site.

Visit Celebrate Petworth’s website for information and updates.