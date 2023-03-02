WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Creating and celebrating a nation of diverse readers. That is the message from Read Across America.

It was established in 1998 by the National Education Association to help kids get excited about reading.

It is celebrated on March 2 every year, the same day as the birthday of children’s author Dr. Seuss.

Shukurat Adamoh-Faniyan the executive director of DC Reading Partners joined us to talk about the importance of reading, particularly for children, and how people can get involved.

Find out more about Read Across America and DC Reading Partners.