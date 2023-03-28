WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The third annual NoMa in Bloom Festival celebration kicks off this weekend.

The annual event be held on April 1st at Alethia Tanner Park. Visitors can enjoy cherry-themed foods and drinks, local artwork, kite flying, and more.

The event is hosted by the NoMa Business Improvement District. The NoMa BID was created by the city council in order to provide cleaning, safety, economic development, marketing, and events for the area. NoMa BID is funded by property owners within a 35-block area.

Enicia Barnes, the founder of Neighbors DC pop-up marketplace, stopped by our DC News Now studio to talk about the event.