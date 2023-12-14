WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The holidays are in full bloom at the United States Botanic Garden.

“There is a lot to see and do, especially if you’re coming with a young one and even for those young at heart,” said Devin Dotson, Public Affairs Specialist at the United States Botanic Garden.

Devin Dotson said the free Season’s Greetings exhibit attracts thousands of visitors every year.

“We’ve got thousands of poinsettias, we’ve got model trains, we got all sorts of D.C. landmarks made out of plant parts. It’s feeling very festive”

Dotson says the model trains are outside which makes it so there are no lines to see them. He says the trains circulate through the displays of pollinators made from plant different plant parts.

“There is a bat that pollinates a banana plant, there is a lemur. So if you see something that looks like a monkey, you’re pretty close.. Its a lemur,” said Dotson.

Along with the outdoor model train display, Dotson says make sure you check out the Conservatory which is full of thousands of poinsettias and 22 unique displays of the DC Monuments.

He says you can see models of landmarks including the Capitol, Martin Luther King JR. Memorial and the Washington Monument.

The Season’s Greetings display at the U.S Botanic Gardens runs from 10 am until 5 pm.

You can visit until New Year’s Day.