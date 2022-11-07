WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — DMV Black Restaurant Week is already in full swing, highlighting Black restauranteurs all across the DMV.

Mayor Muriel Bowser kicked off the week-long celebration in Anacostia before touring two restaurants that are beneficiaries of the Food Access Fund, which is focused on increasing access to grocery stores, restaurants, fast-casual restaurants, and other food access points.

Melvin Hines is the owner of DCity Smokehouse and is a beneficiary of the funding. He is thankful for the funding and the opportunity to expand his business to a second location right on Good Hope Road in the heart of Ward 8.

“Eating is at the core of everything that we do. The fact that you have a diverse lineup of restaurants, of caterers, of food choices means that you just have a diversity for those that are spending their dollars,” Hines said.

According to the National Restaurant Association, less than 10 percent of restaurant owners are Black. This special restaurant week is trying to highlight those businesses.

“14 percent of our businesses are black-owned in a city that’s known as Chocolate City. We already know that we have talent and we’re all also asking for people to support our talent, especially during this week which happens to be DMV Black Restaurant Week,” Mayor Bowser said during a press conference Monday afternoon.

Organizers hope the week will expand people’s options and introduce them to local business owners throughout the DMV.

“We opened up the opportunity for not just me but for others so that we can grow as a base where more people come by and more legs because it means more dollars and that means more jobs for those in the community,” Hines said.

DMV Black Restaurant Week highlights more than just brick-and-mortar restaurants. It focuses on promoting Black food trucks and pop-ups, food bloggers, farmers, and chefs like chef and nutritionist Dr. Ruby Lathon, founder of Ruby Reds Vegan.

“There’s a lot of different ways that people access food. And so we’re happy to do you know, pop-ups and things like that, and starting a restaurant takes a lot of capital. So a lot of us start small with catering and pop-ups and meal delivery, which will eventually get to the restaurant,” Dr. Ruby explained. “But I think it’s important to support chefs at all levels of that process.”

DMV Black Restaurant Week runs from November 6th to Sunday, November 13th. For the full list of restaurants and retailers, head to the DMV Black Restaurant Week website.