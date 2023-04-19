WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Monday was National Crawfish Day and people all over celebrated.

Angela Pham with Hot N Juicy Crawfish in DC talks about crawfish. The freshwater crustacean that resembles a lobster is popular in the South, specifically in Louisiana.

Angela Pham of Hot N Juicy Crawfish in D.C. shows off the trick to peeling crawfish that people who are unfamiliar with the seafood can quickly learn. She also said a popular way to prepare the dish is with sauces ranging in spice levels along with sausage and corn.