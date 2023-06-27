WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — As part of their “Reimagining the Courts” campaign, D.C. Courts has been making updates since the COVID-19 pandemic as it adapted.

“Oral arguments in the court of appeals were virtual during the COVID-19 pandemic but are now back in person. The technology in our courtrooms has been updated for more flexibility,” Deshawn Dade said in a video posted on YouTube in March.

“We’re also piloting a hybrid oral arguments program. under the pilot program, parties may request to appear remotely. the court may also conduct the entire proceeding remotely if needed,” he continued.

As for the DC Superior Court, mediations are held virtually unless otherwise stated.

Jury trials and other hearings where witnesses are called to testify and cross-examined will be in-person. But a judge can also decide to switch to a virtual or hybrid hearing if needed.

Criminal jury trials must be viewed in person or virtually from another courtroom.

“We think that there are about between 120 and 130,000 residents (who) do not have Internet in their home,” said Keisha Mims, Director of the Office of State Broadband and Digital Equity in an interview in May.

With that in mind, D.C. Courts has what it calls “remote hearing sites” with computers available for residents to use in various parts of the city.

The six remote sites are available from Monday to Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

“If you want to use a remote site location for your hearing, call 202-879-1900 or email DCCourtsRemoteSites@dcsc.gov at least 24 hours before your hearing to reserve a remote access computer station,” D.C. Courts said.