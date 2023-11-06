WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Charges were dropped against D.C. Assistant City Administrator Dr. Christopher Rodriguez who was accused of assaulting his wife.

Lawyers for the couple provided a statement on behalf of the Rodriguezes to DC News Now:

Dr. Rodriguez and Mrs. Rodriguez agree that a family medical emergency has created extreme stress and anxiety, and they wish to prioritize their children’s health and well-being. The parties agree that on November 2, 2023, neither party physically harmed the other, nor did they intend for any party to be arrested as a result of their verbal dispute. Mrs. Rodriguez did not encourage nor request any charges to be brought against Dr. Rodriguez, and the charges against him were dropped. Both parties wish to move forward to work amicably, and they request privacy at this time to focus on their children.

Thank you,

Amy Spain, Counsel for Dr. Rodriguez, and Katherine O’Rourke, Counsel for Mrs. Rodriguez

Rodriguez was charged with simple assault on Friday after his wife told police he pushed her onto the ground in their home in Northwest.

The incident took place on Nov. 1, according to a report filed with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).

According to the police report, the Rodriguezes’ daughter told police that she heard a verbal argument between her parents, but she didn’t see any physical fight take place. It also noted that Rodriguez’s wife did not have any visible injuries. Police placed Rodriguez under arrest for Simple Assault Domestic Violence.

Rodriguez serves as both Assistant City Administrator and Acting Chief Technology Officer.

He is the third high-profile member of Bowser’s administration to face accusations or charges in little more than a year.