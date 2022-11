WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Arlington County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office has dropped an assault charge levied against former DC Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Chris Geldart.

Geldart resigned after grabbing a man’s neck outside a Gold’s gym in October, which was captured on video.

Geldart was also under controversy over his place of residence. Top administration officials are required to live in their jurisdiction; however, Geldart listed his residence in Falls Church.